Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 2,231,599 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231,599 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 8.35% of Landec worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Landec by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Landec by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 216,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,858. The firm has a market cap of $318.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

