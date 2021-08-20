Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 133,741 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the quarter. ZIX makes up approximately 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

