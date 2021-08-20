Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 2,168,832 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,603 shares of company stock worth $5,319,202. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 7,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

