Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2,313.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Sterling Construction worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

