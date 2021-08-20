Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the quarter. eGain comprises about 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 1,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,945. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 million, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.