Acuitas Investments LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,384. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

