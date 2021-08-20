ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 16615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Specifically, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 306,992 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in ACV Auctions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 114,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

