Adam K. Peterson Buys 30,099 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 30,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $342,827.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,105 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $183,597.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

