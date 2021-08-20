adbank (ADB) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $69,819.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00829084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

