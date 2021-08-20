Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,755% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

