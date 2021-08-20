Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of ATGE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.