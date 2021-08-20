Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 88,332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

