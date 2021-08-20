Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $307,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 195,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 212,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

