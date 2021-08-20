Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $110.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,577 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $110,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.42. 726,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

