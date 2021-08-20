Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $151.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $151,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

