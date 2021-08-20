Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $400.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $400,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,889,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

