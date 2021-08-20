Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 86,409 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.