Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 144.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,125. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

