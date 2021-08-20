Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $487.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

