Aemetis’ (AMTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Aemetis stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $4,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

