Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.88. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

