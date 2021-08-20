Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 555,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

