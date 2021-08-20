Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,485,384 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,361,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.02 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.