Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Lowered to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

AKRO stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 over the last 90 days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

