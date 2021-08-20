Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Akoustis Technologies worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

AKTS stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

