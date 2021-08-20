Alain Lemaire Sells 106,923 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88.
Shares of CAS opened at C$14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.