Alain Lemaire Sells 106,923 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88.

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

CAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

