Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

