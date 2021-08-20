Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

