Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,827,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 23,313,308 shares.The stock last traded at $160.69 and had previously closed at $160.55.
Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.82. The company has a market capitalization of $435.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.