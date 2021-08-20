Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.07. The stock has a market cap of C$55.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.