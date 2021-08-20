Alkermes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,956 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,332% compared to the average volume of 346 put options.

ALKS opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

