Alliance Global Partners Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $15.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

