Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.63 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

