Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.79 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Jabil worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

