Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

