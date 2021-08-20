Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

