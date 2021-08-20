Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

