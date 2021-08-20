Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,703 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

