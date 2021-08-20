Allworth Financial LP Buys 209 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.88. 294,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

