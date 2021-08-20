Allworth Financial LP Buys 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $544.83. 146,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.