Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.24% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,062. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.