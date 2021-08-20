Allworth Financial LP Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $675.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $666.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.