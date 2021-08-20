Allworth Financial LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.79. 139,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,243. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.