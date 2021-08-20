AlphaValue Upgrades KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to “Buy”

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

