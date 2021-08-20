Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,477.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

