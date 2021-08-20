Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.80

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 334622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 23.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,714,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

