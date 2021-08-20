Amcor plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amcor in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Amcor stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.