Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,276.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $277,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,877 shares of company stock worth $3,048,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.25. 217,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.