American Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

