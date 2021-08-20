American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.54. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

